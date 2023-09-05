Alaska Flooding-Lucky Leo

Elizabeth Wilkins is shown with her cat Leo on Aug. 3 in Juneau, Alaska.

 Elizabeth Wilkins via AP

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A pair of Alaska teachers needed good news after they lost nearly all their possessions when their house collapsed into a river swollen by a glacial-outburst flood and their cat went missing.

Elizabeth Wilkins was holding onto hope that if any animal would survive the house falling into the Mendenhall River on Aug. 5, it would be Leo, the couple’s resilient big-eyed, black-and-white cat who shows no fear of bears.

0
0
0
0
0