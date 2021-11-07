Hastings, Nebraska, resident Albert “Junior” Hemberger Jr., 89, passed away Friday, November 5, 2021, at Providence Place in Hastings.
Rosary will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 9, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Assumption Catholic Church in Assumption with Father Nathan Hall and Father Ryan Salisbury officiating.
Burial will be at Assumption Cemetery in Assumption with military honors rendered by the Juniata American Legion Post #365.
Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. Tuesday with family present 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to service at the church. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, you will need to go to Albert’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Junior was born May 12, 1932, in Adams County to Albert and Marie (Parr) Hemberger.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Junior married Madeline Trausch on October 15, 1955.
He farmed in the area for many years. Junior was a member of Assumption Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus Roseland/Assumption Council #10155. He was a member and a past commander of the Juniata American Legion Post #365.
Junior was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Mary; and sisters, Gertrude (Dick) Kober and Phyllis (Jim) Buckley.
Survivors include wife, Madeline C. Hemberger; daughter and spouse, Janet and Lance Quackenbush; grandchildren and spouses: Joshua and Becca Quackenbush, Ashley and Obadiah Johnson; sister and spouse, Virginia and Ken Peters; brothers and spouses, Buster and Janice Hemberger, Gerry and Deb Hemberger; great-grandchildren, Ticen Johnson, Maren Johnson, Gage Quackenbush, Easton Quackenbush; sisters-in-law and spouses, Vivian Parr, Virginia and Joe Miller, Carol and Steve Post; and brother-in-law and spouse, Norbert and Kathy Trausch
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.