ALEXANDRIA — A full day of activities has been planned for Saturday here as a special edition of Alexandria’s annual Big Sandy Creek Festival to celebrate the town’s 150th birthday.
A color run, antique tractor drive, car show, parade, and firemen’s water fights are just a few of the special activities on the schedule.
Alexandria, in northeastern Thayer County, was one of several Tribland communities established in 1872 along the so-called “ABC Railroad” — the St. Joseph and Denver City being built from southeast to northwest through Nebraska’s midsection.
Alexandria is “A” in the alphabetical order of railroad towns, followed by Belvidere, Carleton, Davenport, Edgar, Fairfield, Glenvil and Hastings. That stretch of line still is active as part of the Marysville Subdivision of the Union Pacific.
Alexandria’s population at the 2020 census was 139.
— 8 a.m.: Check-in for color run/5k run-walk-crawl event, Community Center (registration fee)
— 8 a.m.: Check-in for antique tractor drive, Community Center. Drive starts at 9.
— 8 a.m. to noon: Car-truck/bike show, Main Street. Participants should check in by 10 a.m. Trophies awarded to first place in each class and “Best of Show.”
— 8 a.m. to noon: Vendor/craft fair, Community Center
— 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Alexandria history display, American Legion Hall
— 10 a.m.: Presentation by Nebraska Humanities speaker Charlotte Endorf on “Kind Nebraskans,” Alexandria Presbyterian Church
— 11 a.m.: Dedication and ribbon cutting for new mural
— 1 p.m.: Parade (line-up begins at noon)
— After parade: Kids’ activities including barrel rides, face painting and foam machine games
— After parade: Area firemen’s water fights
— After parade: Bingo at American Legion Hall
— 4 p.m.: Cornhole tourney, location TBD (check in by 3:30 p.m.)
— 4 p.m. to midnight: Beer garden
— 4-7 p.m.: Live music by Sketchy Lucky (free-will donation)
— About 5 p.m.: Kids’ pedal pull
— 5-8 p.m.: Meal by Meridian Cheerleaders in front of fire hall
— 8-11 p.m.: Movies at Alexandria Presbyterian Church
— 8 p.m. to midnight: Live music by Shooter Jaxx (free-will donation)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.