APTOPIX Falcons Dolphins Football
Atlanta Falcons safety Lukas Denis (41) intercepts a pass intended for Miami Dolphins tight end Elijah Higgins (84) in the second half of a preseason NFL football game, Friday in Miami Gardens, Fla.

 Marta Lavandier/AP

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Dee Alford played college football at a small school in Tusculum, Tennessee, and spent two years in the Canadian Football League before signing with the Atlanta Falcons last year. He didn’t even know at the time if he’d make the team’s 53-man roster.

On Friday night, Alford scored on a 79-yard punt return in Atlanta’s 19-3 preseason win over the Miami Dolphins — a telling statement that he’s starting to feel like he belongs in the NFL.

