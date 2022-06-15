RED CLOUD — Old tractors and the drivers who love them will converge here Thursday evening, then spend the following two days chugging along the country roads of Webster County and Smith County, Kansas, as part of the sixth annual All-Nebraska Tractor Drive.
Following breakfast on Friday morning, the tractor drivers will depart from the LandMark implement dealership on West U.S. Highway 136 en route to the U.S. Center Monument near Lebanon, Kansas, where they will have a catered lunch.
The group will have supper together back in Red Cloud and present a donation to a representative of the Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney.
After breakfast on Saturday, the group will head toward Guide Rock, traveling part of the way along the Guide Rock Diversion Dam, before stopping for lunch at the Starke Round Barn at Amboy.
Donna Wilton of Hastings, one of the event’s organizers, said earlier this week that more than 90 tractors were expected to be part of the drive.
Registrants hail from Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa, Georgia and Arizona.
The drive was headquartered in Minden in 2021.
