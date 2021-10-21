Four alumni have joined the Hastings College Foundation Board of Trustees, the foundation announced Tuesday.
Tami Heflebower, Sara Kluver, John Nies and Alan Williams are the new members of the board, which meets on campus semi-annually, provides counsel on fundraising and college initiatives and awards Innovation Grants to creative campus projects.
Heflebower, a 1990 HC graduate, is president of Inspire Consulting, an education and business consulting firm in Castle Pines, Colorado. She is an award-winning classroom teacher, professional development director, national and international trainer, and leadership consultant.
An award-winning and bestselling author, Heflebower has written more than a dozen books and articles on organizational and educational leadership and team building. She was honored as Hastings College’s Outstanding Young Alumna in 2009.
Heflebower earned a master of arts at the University of Nebraska at Omaha and a doctorate at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Her husband, Mike, is also a 1990 Hastings College graduate. They are the parents of two sons, Nathan and Logan.
Kluver, a 2010 Hastings College graduate, is a doctor of dental surgery with Pediatric Dental Specialists of Greater Nebraska and works in both Hastings and Grand Island.
She earned her bachelor's degree in biology at Hastings College and her DDS degree through the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s College of Dentistry. As a graduating senior at Hastings College, Kluver was awarded the 2010 Bronco Award for exceptional student leadership.
Prior to joining Pediatric Dental Specialists, she practiced at Corpuz Family Dentistry and Superior Dental Health in Omaha. Her husband, physician Jeffrey Klug, also is 2010 Hastings College graduate. They are the parents of two children, Matthew and Ava.
Nies, a 1962 Hastings College graduate, is a retired professor and administrator living in Denver. He served in numerous positions including provost at Mercy College of Health Sciences in Des Moines, Iowa, and vice president for academic affairs and professor of history at Illinois College in Jacksonville, Illinois, and Yankton College in South Dakota.
A consultant on enrollment management, he is former associate vice president for research and development at Noel Levitz.
He earned his master's degree and doctorate in history from UNL. He and his wife Linda, a 1961 graduate of Mary Lanning School of Nursing, have four children.
Williams, a 1973 HC graduate, retired in 2021 from a position as executive vice president at Independent Bank Group Inc. in Plano, Texas. He had more than 40 years of banking experience.
He started his career as a bank examiner with the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas. From there he moved into lending with four different banks. Prior to his position at Independent Bank, he worked for Legacy Bank, where his last position was senior lending officer. His career focused on customer relations and management of lending staff.
Williams and his wife, Lynette, are the parents of Matthew and Amy.
