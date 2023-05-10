Eli Lilly has announced that its Alzheimer's treatment drug has slowed cognitive decline and functional decline in a study, giving millions of patients and their families "real hope that they will have a brighter future fighting this disease."

The pharmaceutical company on May 3 shared the results from its TRAILBLAZER-ALZ2 Phase 3 clinical trial of donanemab for the treatment of early symptomatic Alzheimer's disease.

