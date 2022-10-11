A proposed state constitutional amendment coming before Nebraska voters on the Nov. 8 general election ballot would allow revenue from public airports to be used in pursuing improvements to commercial air service there.
The proposal, labeled Amendment 1 on the ballot, did not generate controversy in the state Legislature. In fact, the resolution to take the question to voters, LR283CA, passed on final reading by a vote of 47-0 on April 12.
Three-fifths of all members of the Legislature — 30 out of 49 — must vote in favor of a resolution dealing with a constitutional amendment in order to send it on to the voters. No petition by voters is required in that instance.
A “yes” vote on Amendment 1 supports amending the Nebraska Constitution to authorize any city, county or other political subdivision that operates an airport to spend revenue to develop commercial air travel there.
A “no” vote opposes the amendment, which would add a new Section 26 of Article XV.
Legislative records indicate LR283CA came before the Legislature’s Revenue Committee for a public hearing on Feb. 3. State Sen. Eliot Bostar of Lincoln sponsored the bill.
All testimony at the hearing was in support of the measure. Witnesses included representatives of the city of Lincoln, the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners, the Lincoln Independent Business Association, the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce and Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Lincoln Airport Authority.
The resolution was approved by the committee 8-0. Bostar reportedly characterized it as necessary to give small to medium-sized airports the main tool at their disposal to attract and expand passenger air service, and said he knew of no other state where airport revenue cannot be used in this way.
The Hastings Municipal Airport has not had commercial passenger air service in many years.
