United States’ Chloe Dygert gets medical assistance after falling down during the women’s Individual Time Trial event, at the road cycling World Championships in Imola, Italy, Sept. 24, 2020. Dygert’s cycling career nearly ended at the bottom of a ravine following a terrible crash at the world championships.

 Andrew Medichini/AP

Chloe Dygert’s career could have ended at the bottom of an Italian ravine, where the American cyclist had been racing for a world championship with an eye on Olympic gold before colliding with a guardrail and sustaining devastating leg injuries.

Her comeback to the top of the sport has been daunting.

