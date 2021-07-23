American Legion Auxiliary Post No. 11 met July 5 for lunch with the meeting following.
President Deb Holmberg called the meeting to order. Colors were posted. Virginia Walton led in prayer.
A ceremony was held to honor POW/MIA soldiers.
A moment of silence was observed in memory of deceased veterans.
Members recited the Pledge of Allegiance and the Preamble. Roll call of officers was done.
Treasurer’s report was given.
Minutes of last month’s meeting were read and approved.
Pauline Jonglertham, the post’s representative to Girls State, sent a thank you card and informed the group she was selected as runner-up to Nationals.
A motion was made to donate $250 to the fund for the veterans cemetery in Grand Island. It was seconded and passed. Secretary Peg Johnson will send a check.
A report was given about the convention. Membership cards are here.
Walton led in prayer.
Colors were retired.
The next meeting will be at noon Aug. 2 at the Village Diner for lunch (for those who wish to eat) with the meeting beginning at 1 p.m.
