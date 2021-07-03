American Legion Auxiliary Post No. 11 met June 7 for lunch with the meeting following.
President Deb Holmberg called the meeting to order. Colors were posted. Virginia Walton led in prayer.
A ceremony honored POW/MIA soldiers.
Members observed a moment of silence in memory of deceased veterans.
Members recited the Pledge of Allegiance and the Preamble. Roll call of officers was done.
Treasurer’s report was given.
Minutes of last month’s meeting were read and approved.
Pauline Jonglertham will be the post’s representative at Girls State.
Poppies were offered at the Hastings post office and at the Memorial Day service.
At the Memorial Day service, Amanda Collins and Brooke McDonald presented the wreaths. Peg Johnson and Holmberg handed out the schedule of events.
Awards were presented to two members of the unit who have been serving veterans for many years. Cindy Claus John has been a member for 60 years and Virginia Walton has been a member for over 50 years.
Walton led in prayer.
Colors were retired.
The next meeting will be July 5 at noon at the the Village Diner for lunch for those who wish to attend, with the meeting beginning at 1 p.m.
