Class A
National Division
at Duncan Field, Hastings
Game 1 — Omaha Electric 11, Cornerstone Insurance 0
Game 2 — Union Bank Trust 12, Millard Sox Gold 1
Game 3 — PDG Storm 6, Home Federal 4
Game 4 — Equitable Bank 8, Five Points Bank 5
Game 5 — Cornerstone Insurance 4, Millard Sox Gold 1
Game 6 — Home Federal 8, Five Points Bank 4
Game 7 — Omaha Electric 2, Union Bank Trust 0
Game 8 — PDG Storm 5, Equitable Bank 4
Game 9 — Union Bank Trust 11, Home Federal 4
Game 10 — Cornerstone Insurance 3, Equitable Bank 2
Game 11 — PDG Storm 7, Omaha Electric 2
American Division
at Bellevue West
Game 1 — Wolfe Electric 6, Judds Bros 1
Game 2 — Union Pizzeria 3, Carpetland 2
Game 3 — Five Points Bank 5, Runza 0
Game 4 — DC Electric 7, Pat Hagge 2
Game 5 — Carpetland 14, Judds Bros 5
Game 6 — Pat Hagge 7, Runza 4
Game 7 — Wolfe Electric 8, Union Pizzeria 4
Game 8 — DC Electric 8, Five Points Bank 3
Game 9 — Pat Hagge 3, Union Pizzeria 1
Game 10 — Carpetland 13, Five Points Bank 3
Game 11 — DC Electric 4, Wolfe Electric 3
Class B
Area 5
at Central City
Game 1 — Sutton vs. BYE
Game 2 — Aurora 14, Twin River 6
Game 3 — York 10, Central City 0
Game 4 — St. Paul 9, D-T 5
Game 5 — Twin River vs. BYE
Game 6 — Central City 22, D-T 1
Game 7 — Sutton 8, York 1
Game 8 — York 19, St. Paul 9
Game 9 — Central City 5, Aurora 1
Game 10 — Twin River 9, St. Paul 2
Game 11 — York 4, Sutton 2
Game 12 — Central City 7, Sutton 2
Game 13 — York 13, Twin River 5
Game 14 — York vs. Central City Tue at 4 p.m.
Area 6
at McCook
Game 1 — Broken Bow 15, Minden 0
Game 2 — Ogallala 8, Holdrege 0
Game 3 — McCook 12, Gothenburg 4
Game 4 — Holdrege 4, Minden 2
Game 5 — Broken Bow 11, Gothenburg 3
Game 6 — Ogallala 13, McCook 8
Game 7 — Broken Bow 9, Ogallala 4
Game 8 — Holdrege 9, McCook 5
Game 9 — Ogallala 12, Holdrege 4
Game 10 — Broken Bow vs. Ogallala Tue at 5:30 p.m.
Class C
Area 4
at Wymore
Game 1 — Wymore-Diller-Odell 6, Adams 4
Game 2 — Tri County 7, Hebron 2
Game 3 — Hebron 9, Adams 0
Game 4 — Malcolm 13, WDO 1
Game 5 — Hebron 7, WDO 1
Game 6 — Malcolm 12, Tri County 2
Game 7 — Tri County 8, Hebron 7
Game 8 — Malcolm vs. Tri County Tue at 5 p.m.
Area 5
at Wilber
Game 1 — SOS 12, UBCF 4
Game 2 — Geneva 17, David City 2
Game 3 — UBCF 8, David City 1
Game 4 — SOS 8, Wilber 1
Game 5 — Wilber 8, UBCF 0
Game 6 — Geneva 5, SOS 4
Game 7 — Wilber 5, SOS 1
Game 8 — Geneva vs. Wilber Tue at 5:30 p.m.
