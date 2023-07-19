APTOPIX North Korea US Soldier
Carl Gates, grandfather of American soldier Travis King, cries as he talks about his grandson Wednesday in Kenosha, Wis. Pvt. King bolted into North Korea while on a tour of the Demilitarized Zone on July 18, a day after he was supposed to travel to a base in the U.S.

 Morry Gash/AP

KENOSHA, Wis. — Family members of the U.S. Army private who sprinted across the border into North Korea said Wednesday that he may have felt overwhelmed as he faced legal troubles and his possible looming discharge from the military.

Relatives described Pvt. Travis King, 23, as a quiet loner who did not drink or smoke and enjoyed reading the Bible. After growing up in southeast Wisconsin, he was excited about serving his country in South Korea. Now King’s family is struggling to understand what changed before he dashed into a country with a long history of holding Americans and using them as bargaining chips.

