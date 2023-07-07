Italy Mission Impossible World Premiere
Buy Now

Actor Tom Cruise poses for photographers on the red carpet of the world premiere for the movie "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning" at the Spanish Steps in Rome June 19.

 Alessandra Tarantino/AP

NEW YORK — There are, as a rule, only so many places you can go as an action movie after leaving Tom Cruise clinging to the side of an Airbus A400M and flinging him out a cargo plane at 25,000 feet.

But in the kinetic, headlong world of "Mission: Impossible," the pressure to keep upping the ante — like the films' always-running star — never stops.

0
0
0
0
0