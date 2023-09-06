White Sox Royals Baseball
Chicago White Sox’s Yoan Moncada celebrates as he runs home after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Wednesday in Kansas City, Mo.

 Charlie Riedel/AP

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Andrew Vaughn doubled, homered, drove in two runs and scored two as the Chicago White Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 6-4 Wednesday night to snap a five-game losing streak.

Elvis Andrus had four hits, and Yoan Moncada and Oscar Colas also went deep for the White Sox.

