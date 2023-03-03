Garrett Anglim launched the go-ahead solo homer into the seats in left field in the bottom of the eighth, as the Huskers knocked off No. 7 Vanderbilt with a 5-3 win to open play at the Cambria College Classic at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn.

Friday’s win over the seventh-ranked Commodores is Nebraska’s first regular-season win over a top-10 ranked foe since the Big Red had a 2-1 win over No. 3 Texas Tech on March 1, 2019.

