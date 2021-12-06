NAPONEE — The 45th annual Naponee Booster Club Soup Supper is planned for Sunday here.
Doors open 4:30 p.m. at the Naponee City Auditorium. Free-will donations will be accepted.
All proceeds go to community improvements.
