APTOPIX California Storms
Pamela and Patrick Cerruti empty coins from Pajaro Coin Laundry as floodwaters surround machines in the community of Pajaro in Monterey County, Calif., Tuesday. "We lost it all. That's half a million dollars of equipment," said Pamela who added that they plan to rebuild.

 Noah Berger/AP

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The latest powerful atmospheric river to drench California put nearly 27,000 people under evacuation orders Tuesday due to flooding and landslide risks. On the central coast, workers hauled truckloads of rocks to plug a broken river levee amid steady rain and wind.

Damaging winds with gusts topping 70 mph blew out windows, and there were numerous reports of falling trees. Power outages hit more than 330,000 utility customers in northern and central areas, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks outages nationwide.

