MANKATO, Kan. — The Jewell County Historical Society will welcome visitors to its 44th annual Antique Farm Machinery & Threshing Bee Saturday and Sunday in the Mankato City Park.
This celebration of agricultural heritage includes displays of old tractors and other farm machinery with a parade both days at 1:30 p.m. An expanded display of small engines is planned for all day Saturday.
Antique tractor pulls and old-time farming demonstrations also are planned for the weekend. These will include steam-powered threshing of wheat bundles collected from a field near Mankato after harvest.
Other demonstrations will include rock crushing, steam-powered saw mill operation, blacksmithing, horseshoeing, corn shelling and straw baling.
On Friday evening and Saturday morning, the Good Sam Club Band will perform rock, country, blues and gospel music on the grounds.
The tractor pulls will include special features such as a garden tractor event and Double Tree pulling.
On Saturday evening, supper will be served in the park by Anteaques at 5:30 p.m. A free dance to Kill Creek Rising will follow.
Several other food vendors also will be on the grounds throughout the weekend.
On Sunday morning, the Lutheran Church Youth Group will serve breakfast on the grounds. Karrigan Dunstan will be the speaker at a worship service that begins 9 a.m. in Building No. 1.
Tickets for a raffle of a 1941 Farmall H and a pedal tractor will be sold throughout the weekend.
Admission is a donation ($10). Children under age 12 are admitted free.
The Mankato City Park is on the west side of town along U.S. Highway 36.
