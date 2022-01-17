Heterosis, Is Our Only Free Lunch says Dan Leo
Dan Leo has been breeding cattle for nearly 50 years.
Today, he has a customer base for his APEX Cattle’s annual 300-head SimAngus production sale scheduled for Jan. 31 at the ranch headquarters near Dannebrog, Nebraska, but stretches throughout the United States.
As a young boy growing up in Iowa, Leo did not know it then, but he was within 40 miles of the early fountainhead of heterosis, and it was not in the cattle business.
“Located nearby was the Garst family of Coon Rapids, Iowa, originator Pioneer Seed Corn and Hy-Line International, a foundation source of commercially produced laying hens, both of which are today known world-wide," Leo said.
"They were innovative in their genetic development utilizing crossbreeding while understanding the many advantages of heterosis and hybrid vigor."
Leo said that today there is no purebred corn sold, and the only straight breeds of chickens are among only those owned by the hobby type farmers.
"The swine industry has followed the same path," Leo said. "I can remember when there was large numbers of purebred swine breeders promoting and selling boars and gilts of various breeds, and today there are virtually none doing so. In the late 2000’s, the swine industry changed forever when crossbred hogs revolutionized that industry, and traditional seedstock swine breeders went by the wayside.”
Leo said the landscape of the grain, poultry and swine industry is now dominated by crossbreeding and the respective gains realized from heterosis.
The cattle industry is the only segment of agriculture that has not reached that point, Leo said.
"But trust me … it is coming,” he said. “Profitability and sustainability are vital in our cattle business, and the benefits of heterosis far outweigh single-breed tradition that we’ve known forever."
The USDA Meat Animal Research Center near Clay Center has well documented the advantages of crossbreeding and heterosis in the cattle industry, Leo said.
"Their vast research, dating back to its initial germ plasm research launch in 1973 has shown a whopping 23% more weight advantage coming from crossbred cows’ production compared to purebred females and a substantial increase in weaning weight and longevity from simple crossbreeding," he said. "Hybrid vigor is easy to get, and virtually costs nothing extra.”
Today, APEX Cattle is a reputable source of SimAngus genetics, Leo said.
He said that he combines the best of both Simmental and Angus breeds utilizing selection based on temperament, phenotype, structural integrity, data and genomic enhanced EPDS.
"DNA has changed the cattle business forever," Leo said. "It’s accuracy and genetic predictability enables more predictable breeding decisions for us and our customers, as well."
Selectively combining the best of both breeds, we get the inherit advantages of calving ease, maternal traits, performance and carcass value, Leo said.
"Our cattle are known for their easy calving, added performance, extra fleshing ability and natural thickness," he said. "Our cows are moderate framed, good uddered, fertile and well behaved.”
“His breeding is working,” said Glenn Cantrell, a well-known rancher and former manager of Hitch Feedlots from Long Grove, Oklahoma, who uses APEX genetics. “I recently sold our 2021 calves sired by APEX SimAngus bulls, steers averaged 873 lbs. and heifers 823 lbs. If January/February (born) calves can go out the 10th of November with those weights, those are pretty good genetics.”
Cantrell said high growth, efficient cattle are critical to the beef supply chain.
"We need to get them as big as we can by weaning in our operation as that is when we sell them," he said. They have to perform for the feeder, and they have to perform for the packer and be demanded by the consumer. If you take one element out, it decreases market returns really quick.”
Agriculture has evolved over time, and the common driver to progress in all facets, whether it be livestock, grain or poultry is heterosis, which has been gaining momentum in every generation as time marches on, Cantrell said.
"Early on the cattle industry was driven by show ring achievements, then came the recording of birth, weaning and yearling weights followed by carcass data collection all into single breed association databanks."
Heterosis, basically, was not even part of the vocabulary, he said.
"Today, crossbreeding and the benefits of heterosis are endorsed by nearly every beef cattle breed association’s promotion," he said. “DNA is vital our cattle industry. In our operation, every female, herd sire and resultant calf has DNA on file insuring parentage verification and utmost genetic predictability. All of our EPDs are genomically enhanced so we, and our customers, can access as much information as possible to make accurate decisions. '
"As generations advance in our industry, my thoughts are that DNA technology will determine what multi-breed, composite sire lines will be utilized as compared to purebred breed sires as we’ve been accustomed to”.
Leo said he has watched the cattle industry evolve over his 50-year career.
“It is the responsibility of the seedstock producers to continually provided added value to its customers to remain viable," he said. "I grew up in an era when crossbreeding cattle was not popular, but I’ve learned that if you are serious about the business, you better do what makes your customers more profitable. We firmly believe that heterosis is the single most valuable genetic tool that we have at our disposal, and the best part it is free!”
Leo and his wife, Shirley, will host their Heterosis Headquarters annual sale in a heated sale facility east of Dannebrog where they will be selling bulls, bred heifers and fall pairs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.