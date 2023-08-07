LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A federal appeals court on Monday upheld Josh Duggar's conviction for downloading child sexual abuse images, rejecting the former reality television star's argument that a judge should have suppressed statements he made to investigators during the search that found the images.

A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the appeal by Duggar, whose large family was the focus of TLC's "19 Kids and Counting." Duggar was convicted in 2021 and is serving a 12 1/2-year prison sentence.

