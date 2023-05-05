Economy Jobs Report
Construction workers install roofing on a high rise in Manhattan's financial district on April 11 in New York.

 Bebeto Matthews/AP

WASHINGTON — America’s employers added a healthy 253,000 jobs in April, evidence of a labor market that still shows surprising resilience despite rising interest rates, chronically high inflation and a banking crisis that could weaken the economy.

The unemployment rate dipped to 3.4%, matching a 54-year low, the Labor Department said Friday. The jobless rate fell in part, though, because 43,000 people left the labor force, the first drop since November, and were no longer counted as unemployed.

