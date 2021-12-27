April
Jade Bartunek, Watson Elementary School kindergarten teacher, was named Hastings Public Schools Educator of the Year. Karen Valdes, Hastings Middle School reading instructor, was named Young Educator of the Year.
Tristan Larson of Trumbull was elected vice president of the student body at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
Hastings Public Schools announced work with school districts in Kearney and Grand Island on Tri-City Ascend Academy, an internship program to prepare future administrative leaders.
Brayden Lockling, 18, of Hastings built a retirement box for old U.S. flags at Parkview Cemetery as his Eagle Scout project. Flags no longer fit to display are stored in the box until they can be properly retired in a flag retirement ceremony.
Adams Central Public Schools began to loosen its face mask policy, citing low absentee numbers from the coronavirus.
Joe Patterson was selected to fill the county board vacancy created by former District 7 representative Eldon Orthmann upon his resignation on March 1.
Operators of a locally owned horse-racing operation, FairPlay Park, started exploring options to establish a casino at the Adams County Fairgrounds. The casino became an option thanks to the passage of Initiatives No. 429, 430 and 431 in November 2020.
The United Way of South Central Nebraska received $584,199 in donations to surpass its annual goal and set a record for the organization.
The Hastings College forensics team finished ninth at the American Forensics Association National Speech Tournament. It was the third consecutive top-10 finish for the team.
Award-winning children’s book author and illustrator Javaka Steptoe of Brooklyn visited Kenesaw Public School for a special presentation after the Plum Creek Literacy Festival at Concordia University was canceled due to COVID-19. Instead, individual presenters from the festival visited schools that had signed up for the event.
A joint venture called Heartwell Renewables was announced to construct a new production plant east of Hastings, just west of the Whelan Energy Center power plants. The renewable diesel plant is set to create at least 50 jobs and produce about 80 million gallons of fuel each year.
SASA Crisis Center changed its name to enCourage Advocacy Center as part of an effort to reflect the scope of the agency’s work.
Jim Nemetz, a former St. Cecilia athletic director who retired in 2008 after 42 years at the school as teacher, coach and athletic director, died at age 78.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.