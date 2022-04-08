FFA chapters at Adams Central, Deshler, Franklin, Kenesaw and Shickley high schools in Tribland were among 58 from across the state to be honored by the Nebraska Farm Bureau Federation for promoting agricultural literacy in classrooms and communities.
The recognition was delivered Thursday during a ceremony at the Nebraska State FFA Convention in Lincoln.
The 58 chapters participated this year in the foundation's Eonnecting Chapters program.
Connecting Chapter equips high school FFA chapters to connect with their local elementary school. Participating chapters' members attend a training event with an ag literacy expert; read and donate an ag-themed book to an elementary classroom; plan and lead an ag activity in their local school; and connect with their local county Farm Bureau organization to learn more about the group and build a community connection.
"We are proud to recognize these FFA chapters and their commitment to sharing the importance of agriculture," said Courtney Shreve, director of outreach education for the Farm Bureau foundation. Agricultural literacy is not only important for educating and informing future consumers, it also inspires and equips students to explore future careers in agriculture. These students are securing the future of agriculture by being strong advocates."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.