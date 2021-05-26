Thursday
Bertha G. Drake, 89, of Franklin, 10:30 a.m. at Hutchins Funeral Home in Franklin.
Colleen R. Gruntorad, 73, of Deweese, 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church in Deweese.
Sterling L. Fastenau, 82, of Aurora, 1 p.m. at Juniata Cemetery in Juniata.
Audrey M. Diamond, 90, of Superior, 10:30 a.m. at Harmony United Methodist Church in Mankato, Kansas.
Saturday
Steven C. DeBoer, 67, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Evangelical Free Church in Hastings.
Jimmie L. Burrell Jr., 53, formerly of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Jewell Parr, 96, of Hastings, 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Hastings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.