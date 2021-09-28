Wednesday

Henry W. Opbroek, 88, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings.

Myron H. Peters, 85, of Byron, 2 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church in Deshler.

Thursday

Robert L. Thayer, 90, of Red Cloud, 10 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings.

LaRue Wulfekoetter, 78, of Hebron, 10:30 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Hebron.

Laurence E. Ulmer, 84, of Sutton, 1:30 p.m. at the Federated Church in Sutton.

Saturday October 2

Jason Kussman, 46, of Hardy, 10:30 a.m. at Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior.

0
0
0
0
0