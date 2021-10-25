Tuesday October 26
Joyce E. Talkington, 82, of Red Cloud, 11 a.m. at Simonson-Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud.
Wednesday October 27
Sarah E. Warnock, 29, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Connie L. Einsphar, 78, of Hastings, 2 p.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Thursday October 28
Duane M. ‘Dude’ Child, Sr., 75, of Glenvil, 10 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings.
Larry L. Bennett, 90, formerly of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at First Christian Church Diciples of Christ in Hastings.
Sandy Nelson, 60, of Formoso, Kansas, 1:30 p.m. at Formoso Community Church in Formoso.
Friday October 29
Carol S. Wheeler, 75, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Hastings.
Saturday October 30
Florence M. Alexander, 87, formerly of Harvard, 10 a.m. at United Church of Christ in Harvard.
