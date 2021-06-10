Friday

Chuck E. Kucera, 72, of Red Cloud, 10 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Red Cloud.

Dorothy Egan, 79, formerly of Ayr, 2 p.m. at Pastime in Hastings.

Norma V. Kuhlman, 80, of Hastings, 2 p.m. at All Faiths Funeral Chapel in Smith Center, Kansas.

Saturday

Gertrude L. Kuehn, 90, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Hastings.

Muriel A.M. Krull, 95, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Butler Volland Funeral Chapel in Hastings.

Monday

Sally A. Mennenga, 71, formerly of Hastings, 10 a.m. at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Hastings.

Larry “Cork” Christensen of Adams County, 10:30 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church in Holstein.

Judith L. Widga, 75, of Torrington, Wyoming, 1 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sutton.

Saturday June 19

Linda K. Pierce, 48, or Holstein, 12 p.m. at the Holstein Fire Hall in Holstein.

Steven A. Justa, 63, of Harvard, 11 a.m. at Harvard Cemetery in Harvard.

Saturday July 10

Denise L. Hill, 63, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.

Friday July 23

Gretchen Hollman Lainson, 105, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Hastings.

