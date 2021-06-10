Friday
Chuck E. Kucera, 72, of Red Cloud, 10 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Red Cloud.
Dorothy Egan, 79, formerly of Ayr, 2 p.m. at Pastime in Hastings.
Norma V. Kuhlman, 80, of Hastings, 2 p.m. at All Faiths Funeral Chapel in Smith Center, Kansas.
Saturday
Gertrude L. Kuehn, 90, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Hastings.
Muriel A.M. Krull, 95, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Butler Volland Funeral Chapel in Hastings.
Monday
Sally A. Mennenga, 71, formerly of Hastings, 10 a.m. at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Hastings.
Larry “Cork” Christensen of Adams County, 10:30 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church in Holstein.
Judith L. Widga, 75, of Torrington, Wyoming, 1 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sutton.
Saturday June 19
Linda K. Pierce, 48, or Holstein, 12 p.m. at the Holstein Fire Hall in Holstein.
Steven A. Justa, 63, of Harvard, 11 a.m. at Harvard Cemetery in Harvard.
Saturday July 10
Denise L. Hill, 63, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Friday July 23
Gretchen Hollman Lainson, 105, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Hastings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.