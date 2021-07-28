Thursday
Delton C. Shaw, 77, of Roseland, 10 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Darlene J. Overleese, 83, of Franklin, 10:30 a.m. at Franklin Methodist Church in Franklin.
Friday
Albert H. Cook, 82 , of Deweese, 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church in Deweese.
Joseph F. Matthias, 78, formerly of Hastings, 10 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Hastings.
Raymond G. Engelhardt, 89, of Hastings,10 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Hastings.
Lillian D. Peshek, 94, formerly of Fairfield, 2 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Glenvil.
Saturday
Jeffrey R. Wolfe, 49, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Thomas G. Hohl, 73, of Lincoln, 10:30 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church in Deshler.
Sunday, Aug. 1
Bill Copple, 75, formerly of Hastings, 2 p.m. at Blue Valley Cemetery in Ayr.
Saturday September 4
Dennis I. Roth, 60, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
