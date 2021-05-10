Wednesday

Gary A. Brown, 78, of Hastings, 10:00 a.m. St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Hastings.

Thursday

Stanley W. Johnson, 88, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church in Hastings.

Connie L. May, 77, of Hastings, 11:00 a.m. at Juniata Cemetery in Juniata.

Friday May 14

Alvera C. Beach, 98, and Ronald L. Beach, 74, both of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Butler Volland Funeral Chapel in Hastings.

Saturday May 15

Joy E. Chrisman, 68, of Franklin, 10:30 a.m. at the Evangelical Free Church in Franklin.

