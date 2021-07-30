Saturday

Jeffrey R. Wolfe, 49, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.

Thomas G. Hohl, 73, of Lincoln, 10:30 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church in Deshler.

Sunday

Bill Copple, 75, formerly of Hastings, 2 p.m. at Blue Valley Cemetery in Ayr.

Saturday August 7

David Reiners, 63, of Hastings, 2 p.m. at Barrel Bar in Hastings.

Saturday September 4

Dennis I. Roth, 60, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.

