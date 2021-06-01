Thursday
Shirley R. Sheppard, 91, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Hastings.
Mitchell “Mitch” J. Soucek, 63, of Hastings, 3 p.m. at Eastlawn Cemetery in Bladen.
Friday
Barry L. Wach, 62, of Sutton, 11 a.m. at the Federated Church in Sutton.
Joy Uden, 94, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Darrel E. Wehnes, 84, of Inland, 10:30 a.m. at Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings.
Bonnie L. Bartels, 96, of Campbell, 2 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Campbell.
Saturday, June 5
Ruth E. Hagemeier, 88, of Clay Center, 2 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Geneva.
Monday June 7
Priscilla E. ‘Percy’ Maul, 90, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Friday June 11
Dorothy Egan, 79, formerly of Ayr, 2 p.m. at Pastime in Hastings.
