Wednesday
Trisha L. Mewhirter, 46, of Harvard, 9 a.m. at Clay Center Christian Church in Clay Center.
Emil Stichka Sr., 93, of Ruskin, 10 a.m. at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Ruskin.
James Sherwood, 65, of Big Pine Key, Florida, 10:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Red Cloud.
Friday
Tina M. Fuller, 59, of Superior, 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Superior.
Dorothy C. Mankin, 91, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Hastings.
Saturday September 18
Billie D. Frittz, 49, of Hastings, 1 p.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Carole N. Alloway, 84, formerly of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
September 25
Ronald L. Wells, of Loveland, Colorado, 1 p.m. at Glenvil Legion in Glenvil.
