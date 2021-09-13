Wednesday

Trisha L. Mewhirter, 46, of Harvard, 9 a.m. at Clay Center Christian Church in Clay Center.

Emil Stichka Sr., 93, of Ruskin, 10 a.m. at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Ruskin.

James Sherwood, 65, of Big Pine Key, Florida, 10:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Red Cloud.

Friday

Tina M. Fuller, 59, of Superior, 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Superior.

Dorothy C. Mankin, 91, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Hastings.

Saturday September 18

Billie D. Frittz, 49, of Hastings, 1 p.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.

Carole N. Alloway, 84, formerly of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.

September 25

Ronald L. Wells, of Loveland, Colorado, 1 p.m. at Glenvil Legion in Glenvil.

