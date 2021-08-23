Thursday, Aug. 26
Dale E. Bunger, 86, of Holdrege, 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hildreth.
Saturday, Aug. 28
Bonnie L. Scheele, 94, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sunset Memorial Gardens in Hastings.
Saturday September 4
Dennis I. Roth, 60, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
September 18
Norbert S. Borwege, 65, of Clay Center, Kansas, noon at Webster County Fairgrounds in Bladen.
September 25
Ronald L. Wells, of Loveland, Colorado, 1 p.m. at Glenvil Legion in Glenvil.
