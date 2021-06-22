Friday June 25

Charles J. ‘C.J.’ ‘Chick’ Hubl, 96, of Lawrence, 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lawrence.

Jacklyn J. Smith, 86, formerly of Campbell, 10:30 a.m. at Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Campbell.

Saturday June 26

Tami B. Shay, 55, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings.

Betty E. Koch, 93, formerly of Campbell, 10:30 a.m. at Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Campbell.

Thursday July 1

Brian J. Kirstine, 53, of Hastings, 2:30 p.m. at Parkview Cemetery.

Saturday July 3

Donna R. Davis, 91, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Glenvil.

Saturday July 10

Denise L. Hill, 63, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.

Friday July 23

Gretchen Hollman Lainson, 105, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Hastings.

