Friday June 25
Charles J. ‘C.J.’ ‘Chick’ Hubl, 96, of Lawrence, 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lawrence.
Jacklyn J. Smith, 86, formerly of Campbell, 10:30 a.m. at Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Campbell.
Saturday June 26
Tami B. Shay, 55, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings.
Betty E. Koch, 93, formerly of Campbell, 10:30 a.m. at Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Campbell.
Thursday July 1
Brian J. Kirstine, 53, of Hastings, 2:30 p.m. at Parkview Cemetery.
Saturday July 3
Donna R. Davis, 91, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Glenvil.
Saturday July 10
Denise L. Hill, 63, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Friday July 23
Gretchen Hollman Lainson, 105, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Hastings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.