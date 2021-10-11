Wednesday October 13
Gilbert J. Buescher, 97, of Lawrence, 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lawrence.
Donald G. Kleiber, 83, formerly of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Thursday October 14
Beverly Ehly, 90, of Kenesaw, 10:30 a.m. at Kenesaw Presbyterian Church in Kenesaw.
Jeffery R. Thaut, Sr., 2 p.m. at North Shore Assembly of God in Hastings.
Morgan Malesker, 19, of Hastings, 3 p.m. at the Evangelical Free Church in Hastings.
Friday October 15
Chester R. Hart, 75, of Campbell, 11 a.m. at Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Campbell.
Marian Griess, 83, formerly of Sutton, 1:30 p.m. at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton.
Monday October 18
Joyce E. Holeman, 74, of Clay Center, 10:30 a.m. at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton.
