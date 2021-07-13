Thursday

Jerry L. Johnson, 84, of Minden, 11 a.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church in Minden.

Friday

Donald “Don” Gray Jr., 77, formerly of Hastings, 1 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Pro-Cathedral in Hastings.

Arnold J. “AJ” Boehler, 79, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Emmanuel Reformed Church in Sutton.

Neva J. Parks, 94, of Campbell, 1 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Campbell.

Eugene A. “Gene” Johnson, 90, of Hastings, 1:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Hastings.

Saturday

Michael T. Frink, 58, formerly of Hastings, 10 a.m. at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Doniphan.

Eugene Johnson, 83, formerly of Superior, 10 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Superior.

Bernadette A. Brockman, 68, of Lawrence, 10:30 a.m. at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Lawrence.

Rodney R. “Rod” Epp, 90, formerly of Hastings, 1 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Pro-Cathedral in Hastings.

Monday July 19

William G. ‘Bill’ Nabower, 82, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kenesaw.

Friday July 23

Gretchen Hollman Lainson, 105, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Hastings.

