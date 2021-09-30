Saturday October 2
Beverly ‘Kay’ Brown, 82, formerly of Juniata, 10 a.m. at Juniata United Methodist Church in Juniata.
Jason Kussman, 46, of Hardy, 10:30 a.m. at Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior.
Mason J. Senti, 86, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at the Red Cloud Cemetery in Red Cloud.
Monday October 4
Lorene R. Buscher, 86, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings.
JuNelle D. Carey, 95, of Franklin, 11 a.m. at Greenwood Cemetery in Franklin.
Friday October 15
Chester R. Hart, 75, of Campbell, 11 a.m. at Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Campbell.
