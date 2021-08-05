Friday
Carl Yurk, 93, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Evangelical Free Church in Hastings.
Ardyce M. Burge, 91, of Blue Hill, 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Blue Hill.
Louan J. Meyer, 89, of Blue Hill, 10:30 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings.
Saturday
Lenore G. Weber, 79, of Guide Rock, 10 a.m. at Grace Community Evangelical Free Church in Superior.
Kenneth G. Kirchner, 93, of Lawrence, 10 a.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church in Rosemont.
Jeanette Brockman, 68, of Lawrence, 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lawrence.
Walter Davis, 78, formerly of Sutton, 10:30 a.m. at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Hastings.
Patricia A. “Pat” Crawford, 89, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Butler Volland Funeral Chapel in Hastings.
David Reiners, 63, of Hastings, 2 p.m. at Barrel Bar in Hastings.
Tuesday August 10
Slade J. Stolhand, 43, of Harvard, 1 p.m. at United Church of Christ in Harvard.
Wednesday August 11
Elizabeth’Betty’ Walsh, of Hastings, 2 p.m. at 1120 N. Webster Ave. in Hastings.
Monday August 9
Steven M. DeJung, 69, of Clay Center, 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sutton.
August 21
Randall L. Creech, 70, of Giltner, 11 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Giltner.
Saturday September 4
Dennis I. Roth, 60, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.