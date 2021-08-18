Thursday

Robert Giger, 67, of Kenesaw, 10 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Juniata.

Friday

Rosemary B. “Rosey” Peterson, 73, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Pro-Cathedral in Hastings.

Phil Hansen, 83, of Red Cloud, 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Red Cloud.

Saturday

Thelma L. Jensen, 90, of Minden, 10 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Minden.

Randall L. Creech, 70, of Giltner, 11 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Giltner.

Rose Mary Brennfoerder, 82, of Edgar, 11:30 a.m. at Williams Funeral Chapel in Edgar.

Saturday September 4

Dennis I. Roth, 60, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.

September 18

Norbert S. Borwege, 65, of Clay Center, KS, 12 p.m. at Webster County Fairgrounds in Bladen.

September 25

Ronald L. Wells, of Loveland, Colorado, 1 p.m. at Glenvil Legion in Glenvil.

