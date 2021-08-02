Tuesday

Margaret V. “Peg” Schlichtman, 94, of Edgar, 10 a.m. at Williams Mortuary in Edgar.

Saturday August 7

Kenneth G. Kirchner, 93, of Lawrence, 10 a.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church in Rosemont.

Jeanette Brockman, 68, of Lawrence, 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lawrence.

David Reiners, 63, of Hastings, 2 p.m. at Barrel Bar in Hastings.

Saturday September 4

Dennis I. Roth, 60, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.

0
0
0
0
0