Tuesday
Margaret V. “Peg” Schlichtman, 94, of Edgar, 10 a.m. at Williams Mortuary in Edgar.
Saturday August 7
Kenneth G. Kirchner, 93, of Lawrence, 10 a.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church in Rosemont.
Jeanette Brockman, 68, of Lawrence, 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lawrence.
David Reiners, 63, of Hastings, 2 p.m. at Barrel Bar in Hastings.
Saturday September 4
Dennis I. Roth, 60, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
