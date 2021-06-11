Saturday
Gertrude L. Kuehn, 90, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Hastings.
Muriel A.M. Krull, 95, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Butler Volland Funeral Chapel in Hastings.
Jacquelyn Carl, 93, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Hollis L. Grone, 96, of Davenport, 3 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Davenport.
Monday
Sally A. Mennenga, 71, formerly of Hastings, 10 a.m. at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Hastings.
Larry “Cork” Christensen of Adams County, 10:30 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church in Holstein.
Judith L. Widga, 75, of Torrington, Wyoming, 1 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sutton.
Wednesday June 16
Joyce P. Dinnell, 92, of Hastings, 9 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Hastings.
Robert E. ‘Bob’ Scribner, 70, of Roseland, 11 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Thursday June 17
Timothy W. Hamburger, 65, of Hastings, 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Hastings.
Friday June 18
Laurie Jones, 58, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Saturday June 19
Linda K. Pierce, 48, or Holstein, 12 p.m. at the Holstein Fire Hall in Holstein.
Steven A. Justa, 63, of Harvard, 11 a.m. at Harvard Cemetery in Harvard.
Saturday July 10
Denise L. Hill, 63, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Friday July 23
Gretchen Hollman Lainson, 105, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Hastings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.