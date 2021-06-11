Saturday

Gertrude L. Kuehn, 90, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Hastings.

Muriel A.M. Krull, 95, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Butler Volland Funeral Chapel in Hastings.

Jacquelyn Carl, 93, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.

Hollis L. Grone, 96, of Davenport, 3 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Davenport.

Monday

Sally A. Mennenga, 71, formerly of Hastings, 10 a.m. at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Hastings.

Larry “Cork” Christensen of Adams County, 10:30 a.m. at Grace United Methodist Church in Holstein.

Judith L. Widga, 75, of Torrington, Wyoming, 1 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sutton.

Wednesday June 16

Joyce P. Dinnell, 92, of Hastings, 9 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Hastings.

Robert E. ‘Bob’ Scribner, 70, of Roseland, 11 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.

Thursday June 17

Timothy W. Hamburger, 65, of Hastings, 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Hastings.

Friday June 18

Laurie Jones, 58, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.

Saturday June 19

Linda K. Pierce, 48, or Holstein, 12 p.m. at the Holstein Fire Hall in Holstein.

Steven A. Justa, 63, of Harvard, 11 a.m. at Harvard Cemetery in Harvard.

Saturday July 10

Denise L. Hill, 63, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.

Friday July 23

Gretchen Hollman Lainson, 105, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Hastings.

