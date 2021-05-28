Saturday
Steven C. DeBoer, 67, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Evangelical Free Church in Hastings.
Jimmie L. Burrell Jr., 53, formerly of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Jewell Parr, 96, of Hastings, 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Hastings.
Tuesday
Lorene B. Colburn, 99, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Dan J. “Jenn” Fisher, 61, 11 a.m. at WIlliams Funeral Home in Edgar.
