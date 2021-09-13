Tuesday
Barbara K. Zaroban, 87, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Hastings.
Wednesday
Trisha L. Mewhirter, 46, of Harvard, 9 a.m. at Clay Center Christian Church in Clay Center.
Emil Stichka, Sr., 93, of Ruskin, 10 a.m. at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Ruskin.
James Sherwood, 65, of Big Pine Key, Florida, 10:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Red Cloud.
Friday September 17
Dorothy C. Mankin, 91, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Hastings.
Saturday September 18
Carole N. Alloway, 84, formerly of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
September 25
Ronald L. Wells, of Loveland, Colorado, 1 p.m. at Glenvil Legion in Glenvil.
