Thursday August 5
Ruth L. Conner, 98, of Glenvil, 10 a.m. at Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings.
Friday August 6
Carl Yurk, 93, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Evangelical Free Church in Hastings.
Ardyce M. Burge, 91, of Blue Hill, 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Blue Hill.
Louan J. Meyer, 89, of Blue Hill, 10:30 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings.
Saturday August 7
Kenneth G. Kirchner, 93, of Lawrence, 10 a.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church in Rosemont.
Jeanette Brockman, 68, of Lawrence, 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lawrence.
Patricia A. ‘Pat’ Crawford, 89, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Butler Volland Funeral Chapel in Hastings.
David Reiners, 63, of Hastings, 2 p.m. at Barrel Bar in Hastings.
Monday August 9
Steven M. DeJung, 69, of Clay Center, 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sutton.
August 21
Randall L. Creech, 70, of Giltner, 11 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Giltner.
Saturday September 4
Dennis I. Roth, 60, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
