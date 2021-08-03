Thursday August 5

Ruth L. Conner, 98, of Glenvil, 10 a.m. at Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings.

Friday August 6

Carl Yurk, 93, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Evangelical Free Church in Hastings.

Ardyce M. Burge, 91, of Blue Hill, 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Blue Hill.

Louan J. Meyer, 89, of Blue Hill, 10:30 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings.

Saturday August 7

Kenneth G. Kirchner, 93, of Lawrence, 10 a.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church in Rosemont.

Jeanette Brockman, 68, of Lawrence, 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lawrence.

Patricia A. ‘Pat’ Crawford, 89, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Butler Volland Funeral Chapel in Hastings.

David Reiners, 63, of Hastings, 2 p.m. at Barrel Bar in Hastings.

Monday August 9

Steven M. DeJung, 69, of Clay Center, 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sutton.

August 21

Randall L. Creech, 70, of Giltner, 11 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Giltner.

Saturday September 4

Dennis I. Roth, 60, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.

