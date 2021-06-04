Saturday June 5
Judith E. Staub, 74, of Red Cloud, 11 a.m. at Simonson-Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud.
Ruth E. Hagemeier, 88, of Clay Center, 2 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Geneva.
Monday June 7
Priscilla E. ‘Percy’ Maul, 90, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Wednesday June 9
Doris M. Swanstrom, 84, of Moses Lake, WA, 2 p.m. at Salem Lutheran Church in Superior.
Thursday June 10
Donald D. ‘Don’ Warner, 72, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings.
Friday June 11
Dorothy Egan, 79, formerly of Ayr, 2 p.m. at Pastime in Hastings.
Saturday June 12
Gertrude L. Kuehn, 90, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Hastings.
Saturday June 19
Linda K. Pierce, 48, or Holstein, 12 p.m. at the Holstein Fire Hall in Holstein.
Saturday July 10
Denise L. Hill, 63, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
