Thursday September 30
Robert L. Thayer, 90, of Red Cloud, 10 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings.
LaRue Wulfekoetter, 78, of Hebron, 10:30 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Hebron.
Laurence E. Ulmer, 84, of Sutton, 1:30 p.m. at the Federated Church in Sutton.
Saturday October 2
Beverly ‘Kay’ Brown, 82, formerly of Juniata, 10 a.m. at Juniata United Methodist Church in Juniata.
Jason Kussman, 46, of Hardy, 10:30 a.m. at Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior.
Mason J. Senti, 86, of Hastings, 11 a.m. at the Red Cloud Cemetery in Red Cloud.
Monday October 4
Lorene R. Buscher, 86, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings.
