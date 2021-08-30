Wednesday

Bill Hill, 95, or Superior, 11 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Superior.

Friday September 3

Kimberly A. Wilson, 58, of Sutton, 10:30 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Sutton.

Saturday September 4

Dennis I. Roth, 60, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.

Friday September 10

Marion R. Gruntorad, 81, of Ordway, CO, 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church in Deweese.

Saturday September 11

Andrew Mueller, 67, of Hastings, 11 a.m. North Shore Assembly in Hastings.

September 18

Norbert S. Borwege, 65, of Clay Center, Kansas, noon at Webster County Fairgrounds in Bladen.

September 25

Ronald L. Wells, of Loveland, Colorado, 1 p.m. at Glenvil Legion in Glenvil.

