Wednesday
Bill Hill, 95, or Superior, 11 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Superior.
Friday September 3
Kimberly A. Wilson, 58, of Sutton, 10:30 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Sutton.
Saturday September 4
Dennis I. Roth, 60, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Friday September 10
Marion R. Gruntorad, 81, of Ordway, CO, 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church in Deweese.
Saturday September 11
Andrew Mueller, 67, of Hastings, 11 a.m. North Shore Assembly in Hastings.
September 18
Norbert S. Borwege, 65, of Clay Center, Kansas, noon at Webster County Fairgrounds in Bladen.
September 25
Ronald L. Wells, of Loveland, Colorado, 1 p.m. at Glenvil Legion in Glenvil.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.