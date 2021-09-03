Saturday September 4
Paul J. Faimon, 84, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lawrence.
Donald G. ‘Don’ Hauff, 66, 0f Hastings, 10 a.m. at First Christian Church Disciples of Christ in Hastings.
Dennis I. Roth, 60, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Courtney Jenkins, 40, of Doniphan, 1 p.m. at the Doniphan Community Center in Doniphan.
Monday September 6
Norris V. Swan, 100, of Hastings, 4 p.m. at Lochland Country Club in Hastings.
Tuesday September 7
Robert A. ‘Bob’ Oldham, 82, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings.
Lois A. Thom, 68, of Minden, 10:30 a.m. at St. Johns Catholic Church in Minden.
Wednesday September 8
Katherine R. ‘Katie’ Anderson, 95, of Hastings, 1 p.m. at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.
Friday September 10
Richard T. Brunson, 63, of Hastings, 10:30 a.m. at Lakeside Community Church of the Nazarene in Hastings.
Marion R. Gruntorad, 81, of Ordway, CO, 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church in Deweese.
Saturday September 11
Chad Hutchison, 52, of Atlanta, GA, 10:30 a.m. at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepard in Hastings.
Jean Charles, 105, of Republic, Kansas, 10:30 a.m. at Republic United Methodist Church in Republic, Kansas.
Maggie Sommer, 74, of Roseland, 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Roseland.
Andrew Mueller, 67, of Hastings, 11 a.m. North Shore Assembly in Hastings.
September 18
Norbert S. Borwege, 65, of Clay Center, Kansas, noon at Webster County Fairgrounds in Bladen.
September 25
Ronald L. Wells, of Loveland, Colorado, 1 p.m. at Glenvil Legion in Glenvil.
