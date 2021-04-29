Friday
Billy D. Stromer, 66, of Ayr, 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Churchyard Cemetery west of Glenvil.
Roy M. Vap, 69, of Red Cloud, 11:30 a.m. at St. Martin (Loucky) Cemetery northeast of Lawrence.
Saturday
John Koke, 68, of Sutton, 12:30 p.m. at 202 E. Lincoln St. Apt. A in Sutton.
Eugene O. Heinz, 89, formerly of Lawrence, 11:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Lawrence.
Monday
Nadeen M. Debban, 82, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church in Hastings.
Walter V. “Walt” Becker, 101, of Sutton, 10:30 a.m. at the Federated Church in Sutton.
Tuesday May 4
Gloria A. Karr, 76, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings.
Wednesday May 26
James P. ‘Jim’ Nemetz, 78, formerly of Hastings, 10 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.