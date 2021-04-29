Friday

Billy D. Stromer, 66, of Ayr, 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Churchyard Cemetery west of Glenvil.

Roy M. Vap, 69, of Red Cloud, 11:30 a.m. at St. Martin (Loucky) Cemetery northeast of Lawrence.

Saturday

John Koke, 68, of Sutton, 12:30 p.m. at 202 E. Lincoln St. Apt. A in Sutton.

Eugene O. Heinz, 89, formerly of Lawrence, 11:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Lawrence.

Monday

Nadeen M. Debban, 82, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church in Hastings.

Walter V. “Walt” Becker, 101, of Sutton, 10:30 a.m. at the Federated Church in Sutton.

Tuesday May 4

Gloria A. Karr, 76, of Hastings, 10 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings.

Wednesday May 26

James P. ‘Jim’ Nemetz, 78, formerly of Hastings, 10 a.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings.

